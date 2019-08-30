Constable beaten up by angry mob for 'sexual harassment' in Rajshahi

Police subsequently rescued him from the enraged locals and took him to a hospital. A departmental case has been filed against him.

The constable, Sabbir Hossain, lives in a rented house in Kachabazar, Lakshmipur, said Rajpara Police Station OC Shahadat Hossain. He was posted in Poba Police Station but has been transferred to the police lines after the incident.

According to witnesses, a woman came out onto the street from her home in Kachabazar, Lakshmipur around 10pm on Thursday due to the heat. Sabbir, who was passing by, subsequently molested the woman.

On hearing the woman's screams, locals rushed to the spot and launched an attack on Sabbir.

“I took my force and rescued Sabbir. He received first aid in Popular Dagnostic Centre. Later, he was put in the custody of Rajpara Police Station,” said Rajpara Police Sub-Inspector Haider Ali Khan.

The authority will take further action following an investigation, said OC Shahadat Hossain. Also, there will be a regular case recorded against Sabbir if the woman files a complaint, he said.