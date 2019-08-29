Woman dies of dengue at Dhaka hospital
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Aug 2019 03:50 PM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2019 03:50 PM BdST
A woman hospitalised for the mosquito-borne dengue fever has died in Dhaka.
Sharmin Akhter, 36, a native of Faridpur, passed away during treatment at Green Road's Central Hospital around 4am on Thursday, said Mehedi Hassan, a patient care officer at the hospital.
"Sharmin was suffering from shock syndrome. She was being treated in the ICU."
Sharmin had been admitted to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital a few days ago.
But she was subsequently moved to Central Hospital when her condition deteriorated.
She is the first patient to die from dengue at the hospital this year, said Mehedi.
Based on reports by hospitals and doctors across the country, bdnews24.com has tallied 189 deaths from dengue until Thursday morning.
But the government count, which is confirmed through reviews by a committee, puts the death toll at 52.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Woman dies of dengue at Dhaka hospital
- Govt makes it compulsory for field-level officers to report to work at 9am
- HC grants conditional bail to Minny in Refat murder case
- Hasina receives eye treatment like a general patient for Tk 10
- Two killed in collision between buses in Ashulia
- Man killed in Chattogram ‘shootout’
- Owners seek bus fare hike citing no rise in years
- CAAB rejects proposal on exemption of VIPs from airport security screening
- Momen to brief foreign diplomats on Rohingya Thursday
- Expatriates’ welfare ministry to act after probing assault on Bangladeshis at Brunei mission
Most Read
- Anwarul to become new cabinet secretary; Shafiul alternate ED at World Bank
- CID chief Shafiqul Islam made new DMP commissioner
- Government taking 'final move' to revoke GP, Robi licences over 'unpaid' dues
- Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir made OSD over lurid video, facing investigation
- Expatriates ‘beaten up’ inside Bangladesh mission in Brunei
- Former Jamalpur DC Kabir faces possible sacking over scandal
- BIWTC rejects Trust compensation offer, husband sues after Dhaka bus accident
- JP leader Yasir under fire as he takes Ershad’s autistic child to party office to buy nomination form
- Bangladesh loses Tk 1.64bn to quorum crisis in 10th parliament
- CAAB rejects proposal on exemption of VIPs from airport security screening