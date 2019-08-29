Home > Bangladesh

Woman dies of dengue at Dhaka hospital

Published: 29 Aug 2019 03:50 PM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2019 03:50 PM BdST

A woman hospitalised for the mosquito-borne dengue fever has died in Dhaka.

Sharmin Akhter, 36, a native of Faridpur, passed away during treatment at Green Road's Central Hospital around 4am on Thursday, said Mehedi Hassan, a patient care officer at the hospital.

"Sharmin was suffering from shock syndrome. She was being treated in the ICU."

Sharmin had been admitted to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital a few days ago.

But she was subsequently moved to Central Hospital when her condition deteriorated.

She is the first patient to die from dengue at the hospital this year, said Mehedi.

Based on reports by hospitals and doctors across the country, bdnews24.com has tallied 189 deaths from dengue until Thursday morning.

But the government count, which is confirmed through reviews by a committee, puts the death toll at 52.

File Photo

