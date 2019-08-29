Home > Bangladesh

Two killed in collision between buses in Ashulia

  Savar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Aug 2019 11:39 AM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2019 12:33 PM BdST

Two people have been killed and five other injured when a bus lost control and ploughed into the back of two other parked buses in Dhaka’s Ashulia. 

The incident occurred in front of Kabirpur Betar Centre on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway around 5am on Thursday, said Ashulia Police Station ASI Mohammad Rahat.

The casualties have been identified as Jahangir Alam, 32, the driver of one of the stationary Ahad Paribahan buses, and Abdul Jalil, 33, its owner.

An Ahad Paribahan bus from North Bengal broke down in the Kabirpur area early on Thursday morning, said Salna Highway Police Ispector Md Mujibur Rahman.

The bus staffers were working to have the indisposed vehicle towed by another Ahad Paribahan bus when a speeding SR Plus Paribahan bus rammed into it from behind.

Jahangir and Jalil died instantly after being pinned between the two Ahad Paribahan vehicles.

Five people were rescued from the scene and sent to the hospital, said Jahangir Alam, senior station officer of DEPZ fire service.

