Padma Bridge will open to traffic by June 2021, says Minister Quader

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Aug 2019 05:01 PM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2019 05:02 PM BdST

The Padma Bridge will open to traffic by June 2021, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said.

“The construction work of the bridge will be complete by December 2020. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate it," he told reporters on Thursday.

He made the remarks after the signing of a loan agreement between the Finance Division and Bangladesh Bridge Authority in connection with the bridge at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Highlighting the progress of the project, Quader said, "Eighty-three percent of the bridge's main work is complete, 72 percent of the funds have been spent and the piling works of 31 piers have been done.”

The 6.15 kilometre-long bridge -- the country’s largest physical infrastructure project until now -- will have a total of 42 piers and 41 spans.

Once completed, the bridge is expected to establish direct road communication between Dhaka and 19 southern districts of the country and boost the GDP by 1.2 percent.

China's Major Bridge Engineering Company Ltd and Sinohydro Corporation Ltd were given the contracts for the construction of the main part of the bridge.

