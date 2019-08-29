Momen to brief foreign diplomats on Rohingya situation on Thursday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Aug 2019 01:45 AM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2019 02:41 AM BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will brief the Dhaka-based diplomats and representatives of the international agencies on the latest Rohingya situation on Thursday.
The briefing will be held at 4pm at state guesthouse Padma, according to the foreign ministry.
It follows the second botched attempt on starting the process to send back the Rohingya refugees to Myanmar on Aug 22.
None wanted to go back citing safety and security concerns. They also set conditions for return including citizenship which Myanmar annulled through a constitutional amendment in 1982.
They also staged a big rally in the refugee camp area on Aug 25, marking two years of the latest exodus from the Rakhine State.
Over 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have entered Bangladesh since then.
