Home > Bangladesh

Momen to brief foreign diplomats on Rohingya situation on Thursday

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Aug 2019 01:45 AM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2019 02:41 AM BdST

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will brief the Dhaka-based diplomats and representatives of the international agencies on the latest Rohingya situation on Thursday.

The briefing will be held at 4pm at state guesthouse Padma, according to the foreign ministry.

It follows the second botched attempt on starting the process to send back the Rohingya refugees to Myanmar on Aug 22.

None wanted to go back citing safety and security concerns. They also set conditions for return including citizenship which Myanmar annulled through a constitutional amendment in 1982.

They also staged a big rally in the refugee camp area on Aug 25, marking two years of the latest exodus from the Rakhine State.

Over 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have entered Bangladesh since then.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Govt to act after probing abuse at Brunei mission

Momen to brief diplomats on Rohingya Thursday

Case after Trust compensation offer rejected

Villages will be planned: PM

Anwarul Islam new cabinet secretary

Shafiqul Islam made new DMP chief

Quorum crisis costs Bangladesh Tk 1.64bn

Hospitals get fresh scope to recruit manpower

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.