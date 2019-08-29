Man to die for murdering pregnant wife over dowry 14 years ago

Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 Judge Khadem Ul Kayes announced the verdict on Thursday in the presence of the accused Sayeedur Rahman Milton.

The court also slapped a fine of Tk 50,000 on the convict.

On Sept 5, 2005, Milton strangled his wife Sharmin Akhter Hia over the payment of dowry.

A neighbour informed Hia's family about the incident, following which her uncle started a case with the police.

According to the case dossier, Hia's family paid Tk 200,000 to Milton as dowry in a bid to keep her safe.

But Milton's family, including his brother, were pressing for more money. Hia’s in-laws even sold off her wedding jewellery.

Milton surrendered to the police once the case was filed and provided a confessional statement.

The court reached the verdict following a lengthy trial which included the testimonies of 12 witnesses.

"The judge said that Milton had not only killed Sharmin Akhter Hia but also her unborn child. It is logical to give him the capital punishment," Special Public Prosecutor Afroza Farhana Ahmed told bdnews24.com.