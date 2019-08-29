Home > Bangladesh

Man killed in Chattogram ‘shootout’

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Aug 2019 10:28 AM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2019 10:28 AM BdST

A man has died in an alleged shootout with Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, in Chattogram’s Fatikchhari.

The incident took place in Kotabaria village of Bhujpur Thana under Fatikchhari Upazila on Thursday morning, according to RAB-7 Assistant Director ASP Mashkur Rahman.

RAB could not identify the man, who was approximately 40-years-old. The man was involved in arms trafficking, suspected RAB officials.  

A RAB patrol team conducted a raid after being tipped off about ‘arms trading’ happening in Fatikchhari Upazila, said Mashkur Rahman.

“Sensing the presence of RAB, the traffickers opened fire on the patrol team vehicle, forcing the elite force to retaliate. After exchanging gunshots for some time with RAB, the traffickers fled the area.”

RAB recovered one AK-22 rifle and 63 rounds of bullets from the spot, said Mashkur Rahman.

