HC seeks policy on sharing of info by police with media over investigation
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Aug 2019 10:31 PM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2019 10:31 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered the home ministry and the inspector general of police to formulate a policy on how much information police can share with the media about the progress or arrests during the investigation of a case.
Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman on Thursday passed the order after granting conditional bail to Aysha Siddika Minny in a case over the daylight murder of her husband Refat Shorif in Barguna.
As a condition of the bail, the court stipulated that the 19-year-old Minny must remain in the custody of her father Mozammel Hossain Kishore.
She is also barred from speaking to the media.
Refat was hacked to death on Jun 26 on a Barguna road. A video of Minny's desperate attempts to save her husband went viral on social media. The following day, Refat’s father Dulal Shorif accused 12 people in a case over the murder.
The case took a new turn after Dulal pointed the finger at Minny.
Minny was interrogated at the Barguna police superintendent’s office. She was later arrested as “initial evidence” pointed to her involvement in the killing, said SP Maruf Hossain.
A Barguna court subsequently granted police a five-day remand to quiz her. She then gave a confessional statement after being produced in court on the third day of the remand, police said.
Later, she appealed to the Senior Judicial Magistrate’s Court for withdrawal of the statement. "The police tortured Minny and compelled her to give a statement," said Minny's father. “Local politicians are behind it,” he alleged.
