HC orders govt to display Bangabandhu’s portrait in courtrooms

The authorities have been given two months to carry out the order.

The bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahsan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order on Thursday following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Subir Nandi Das.

In a rule, the court asked the authorities to explain why their inaction to preserve and display the portrait of Bangabandhu in courtrooms should not be deemed illegal.

The rule is directed at the law, housing and public works, and finance secretaries, the Supreme Court registrar general and the HC registrar.

The judges also asked the concerned public agencies to file a progress report on the implementation of the order.

“There are many examples of countries displaying the portraits of their founding fathers or national heroes at courtrooms, including India, Pakistan and America," Subir told reporters.

"Though our constitution has makes it mandatory to hang Bangabandhu's portrait at courtrooms, they are not complying with the provision. We challenged that."