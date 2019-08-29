HC orders govt to display Bangabandhu’s portrait in courtrooms
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Aug 2019 04:26 PM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2019 04:26 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered the government to preserve and display the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in all courtrooms across Bangladesh.
The authorities have been given two months to carry out the order.
The bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahsan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order on Thursday following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Subir Nandi Das.
In a rule, the court asked the authorities to explain why their inaction to preserve and display the portrait of Bangabandhu in courtrooms should not be deemed illegal.
The rule is directed at the law, housing and public works, and finance secretaries, the Supreme Court registrar general and the HC registrar.
The judges also asked the concerned public agencies to file a progress report on the implementation of the order.
“There are many examples of countries displaying the portraits of their founding fathers or national heroes at courtrooms, including India, Pakistan and America," Subir told reporters.
"Though our constitution has makes it mandatory to hang Bangabandhu's portrait at courtrooms, they are not complying with the provision. We challenged that."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Woman dies of dengue at Dhaka hospital
- Govt makes it compulsory for field-level officers to report to work at 9am
- HC grants conditional bail to Minny in Refat murder case
- Hasina receives eye treatment like a general patient for Tk 10
- Two killed in collision between buses in Ashulia
- Man killed in Chattogram ‘shootout’
- Owners seek bus fare hike citing no rise in years
- CAAB rejects proposal on exemption of VIPs from airport security screening
- Momen to brief foreign diplomats on Rohingya Thursday
- Expatriates’ welfare ministry to act after probing assault on Bangladeshis at Brunei mission
Most Read
- Anwarul to become new cabinet secretary; Shafiul alternate ED at World Bank
- CID chief Shafiqul Islam made new DMP commissioner
- Government taking 'final move' to revoke GP, Robi licences over 'unpaid' dues
- Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir made OSD over lurid video, facing investigation
- Expatriates ‘beaten up’ inside Bangladesh mission in Brunei
- Former Jamalpur DC Kabir faces possible sacking over scandal
- BIWTC rejects Trust compensation offer, husband sues after Dhaka bus accident
- JP leader Yasir under fire as he takes Ershad’s autistic child to party office to buy nomination form
- Bangladesh loses Tk 1.64bn to quorum crisis in 10th parliament
- CAAB rejects proposal on exemption of VIPs from airport security screening