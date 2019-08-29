HC grants conditional bail to Minny in Refat murder case
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Aug 2019 02:48 PM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2019 02:55 PM BdST
The High Court has granted conditional bail to Ayesha Siddika Minny in the case over the daylight murder of her husband Refat Shorif in Barguna.
As a condition of the bail, the court stipulated that the 19-year-old Minny must remain in the custody of her father Mozammel Hossain Kishore. She is also barred from speaking to the media.
The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Thursday upholding a rule on Minny's bail issued last week.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- HC grants conditional bail to Minny in Refat murder case
- Hasina receives eye treatment like a general patient for Tk 10
- Two killed in collision between buses in Ashulia
- Man killed in Chattogram ‘shootout’
- Owners seek bus fare hike citing no rise in years
- CAAB rejects proposal on exemption of VIPs from airport security screening
- Momen to brief foreign diplomats on Rohingya Thursday
- Expatriates’ welfare ministry to act after probing assault on Bangladeshis at Brunei mission
- BIWTC rejects Trust compensation offer, husband sues after Dhaka bus accident
- Focus on planned development of villages: PM Hasina
Most Read
- Anwarul to become new cabinet secretary; Shafiul alternate ED at World Bank
- CID chief Shafiqul Islam made new DMP commissioner
- Expatriates ‘beaten up’ inside Bangladesh mission in Brunei
- Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir made OSD over lurid video, facing investigation
- Former Jamalpur DC Kabir faces possible sacking over scandal
- Government taking 'final move' to revoke GP, Robi licences over 'unpaid' dues
- JP leader Yasir under fire as he takes Ershad’s autistic child to party office to buy nomination form
- BIWTC rejects Trust compensation offer, husband sues after Dhaka bus accident
- Bangladesh loses Tk 1.64bn to quorum crisis in 10th parliament
- UK PM Johnson asks Queen to suspend parliament