HC grants conditional bail to Minny in Refat murder case

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Aug 2019 02:48 PM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2019 02:55 PM BdST

The High Court has granted conditional bail to Ayesha Siddika Minny in the case over the daylight murder of her husband Refat Shorif in Barguna.

As a condition of the bail, the court stipulated that the 19-year-old Minny must remain in the custody of her father Mozammel Hossain Kishore. She is also barred from speaking to the media.

The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Thursday upholding a rule on Minny's bail issued last week.

More to follow

