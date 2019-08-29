HC curbs judicial powers of Narail judge who let key murder suspect go
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Aug 2019 08:16 PM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2019 08:49 PM BdST
The High Court has curbed judicial powers of Narail District Judge Sheikh Abdul Ahad for acquitting a key murder suspect without framing charges against him.
The court on Thursday ordered the law ministry to take necessary steps in consultation with the Supreme Court, barring Ahad from hearing criminal cases for a year.
It also ordered fresh hearings on charge-framing cancelling the previous order in the case over the 2015 murder of college student Enamul Sheikh.
The High Court upheld the bail of key suspect Mollick Majharul Islam, but warned him against seeking time unnecessarily.
The panel of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the orders disposing of three rules on the case.
After Enamul was shot dead in Narail’s Kalia on Feb 10, 2015, his brother Nazmul Huda filed a case with Kalia Police Station accusing Islam and 67 others.
Islam secured bail from the trial court on Nov 29 last year and District and Sessions Judge Ahad framed the charges on June 10 this year acquitting Islam.
Huda on July 7 challenged Islam’s acquittal in the High Court.
