Hasina receives eye treatment like a general patient for Tk 10

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Aug 2019 12:50 PM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2019 12:50 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has undergone medical treatment at a public hospital like any other ordinary patient does.

She received treatment at the National Institute of Ophthalmology & Hospital in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar after purchasing a Tk 10 ticket from the counter, her press secretary, Ihsanul Karim, told reporters.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina bought a Tk 10 ticket at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar's National Institute of Ophthalmology & Hospital at 8am today (Thursday) and received treatment like a general patient.”

The premier had also received treatment at the same hospital prior to her eye surgery in London last July.

File Photo

