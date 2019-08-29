Hasina receives eye treatment like a general patient for Tk 10
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Aug 2019 12:50 PM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2019 12:50 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has undergone medical treatment at a public hospital like any other ordinary patient does.
She received treatment at the National Institute of Ophthalmology & Hospital in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar after purchasing a Tk 10 ticket from the counter, her press secretary, Ihsanul Karim, told reporters.
“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina bought a Tk 10 ticket at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar's National Institute of Ophthalmology & Hospital at 8am today (Thursday) and received treatment like a general patient.”
The premier had also received treatment at the same hospital prior to her eye surgery in London last July.
