Govt makes it compulsory for field-level officers to report to work at 9am

The Cabinet Division announced the move in a circular issued on Thursday.

The order applies to all divisional, district and upazila administration officials and employees at the field level.

"It has recently been observed that several government officers and staff are not in office at the right time, citing personal or work-related reasons as excuses. As a result, it becomes impossible for the public and other officials to maintain the necessary communication with the concerned officers and employees," the circular noted.

Their absence slows down administrative work while adversely affecting ordinary citizens, according to the circular.

Addressing the concerned officials, the order added, "They (officials) are required to be in their offices from 9am to 9.40am to conduct regular work. It must be ensured that they are present when the work schedule is prepared."