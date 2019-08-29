Expatriates’ welfare ministry to act after probing assault on Bangladeshis at Brunei mission

The ministry issued a statement on Wednesday after bdnews24.com reported the incidents of assault on expatriates at the Bangladesh High Commission in Darussalamon Tuesday.

The ministry’s spokesman Mohammad Rasheduzzaman said in the statement they noticed the allegations over the “unexpected” incident of Aug 21 at the mission.

“The ministry has decided to take necessary actions after proper investigation into the aforementioned unexpected incident in order to ensure responsible and dignified labour migration,” the statement said.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen earlier told bdnews24.com he had informed the expatriates’ welfare ministry about the “crime” at the Brunei mission as it is totally run by non-career diplomats with no background in foreign service.

The High Commission in Brunei landed in hot water after a video depicting an expatriate being beaten up inside the mission surfaced on social media.

A video of the incident which took place on Aug 21 went viral after being published on Facebook.

bdnews24.com also received two more videos of Bangladeshi migrants being physically abused in the mission last year.

The labour wing officials of the high commission in Brunei are accused of beating up migrant workers several times.