CAAB rejects proposal on exemption of VIPs from airport security screening

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Aug 2019 02:12 AM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2019 02:12 AM BdST

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh or CAAB has rejected a parliamentary standing committee’s proposal on relaxing security check for VIPs, including MPs, at Bangladesh airports.
CAAB says there is no scope of exempting anyone other than those allowed by the National Civil Aviation Security Programme or NCASP from screening at airports.

The authorities will consider a specific list if the government provides any besides the NCASP’s one, according to the minutes of meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on civil aviation and tourism ministry.

CAAB also mentioned International Civil Aviation Organisation or IOS rules in response to the committee’s recommendations made on Apr 7, which also included arranging separate a queue for the VIPs.

A lack of specific government instructions on the screening has been creating “embarrassing situation” for the airport security personnel, CAAB said, referring to recent gaffes when public representatives and celebrities were caught carrying guns into airports.

NCASP only exempts the president, the prime minister, their family members and the United Nations secretary-general from airport security check.

The government is mulling inclusion of Bangabandhu’s family members, parliament speaker, chief justice, and people recommended by the Cabinet Division or foreign ministry in the NCASP exemption list.

The authorities have tightened security checks at airports following widespread criticism after a young man passed the security barrier with a toy pistol at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport and hijacked a plane on Feb 24.

