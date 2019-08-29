Be more aggressive: Bangladesh makes global appeal to end Rohingya crisis

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen made the appeal while briefing Dhaka-based diplomats and representatives of international agencies at the state guesthouse Padma in the capital on Thursday.

The Myanmar embassy did not send any representative.

It follows the second botched effort to start the process of sending back the Rohingya refugees to their homeland Myanmar’s Rakhine State on Aug 22.

None wanted to go back citing safety and security concerns reiterating some conditions for the return, including citizenship which Myanmar annulled through a constitutional amendment in 1982.

They staged a big rally in the refugee camp area on Aug 25, marking two years of the latest exodus from the Rakhine State following a military-led crackdown in response to militant attacks on security posts.

Over 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have entered Bangladesh since then, taking the number of refugees in the country past 1.1 million.

Momen spoke to the journalists waiting there after the briefing of the diplomats.

Bangladesh is doing whatever the country can do for the Rohingya refugees and put an end to their plight, the diplomats were told, according to him.

“You (international community) have the responsibility,” he told them. “Our appeal to you is to be more aggressive…you will take more actions because it’s not our problem only, it’s a problem of all.”

“You, global leadership and global organisations, all will have to take active steps so that Myanmar is compelled to take them back,” he said.

Asked what’s next after the second failed attempt to start the repatriation, Momen said they will continue their efforts. “We want to solve it through discussions. We want a peaceful solution”.

The world is with Bangladesh and different countries are trying to convince Myanmar in different ways, he noted.

The foreign minister said Myanmar’s key ally China also wants to help both Myanmar and Bangladesh to solve the crisis. “The new Chinese ambassador has talked to me. They will talk to Myanmar and then decide,” he said when asked where Bangladesh, Myanmar and China are going to sit.

Beijing earlier held a meeting with Bangladesh and Myanmar foreign ministers in China.

Chinese representatives were also present along with Myanmar officials during the Aug 22 effort to start the repatriation.

The Rohingya rallied at Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar on Sunday marking the second anniversary of the launch a Myanmar military-led crackdown that forced over 700,000 members of the ethnic minority out of Rakhine State into Bangladesh. Photo: Masum Billah

The minister highlighted three bilateral instruments Bangladesh signed with Myanmar on repatriation of the forcefully displaced people about two years ago, the foreign ministry said in a statement on the briefing.

The repatriation was scheduled to commence in January 2018, according to the bilateral instruments, with a target to complete the process in the next two years.

The physical reparation has not yet begun, which the statement termed “regrettable”.

Bangladesh agreed to facilitate the commencement of repatriation of 3,450 Rohingya individuals out of 1.1 million on Aug 22 after the abortive effort on Nov 15 in the backdrop of Myanmar’s repeated claim that they are prepared to receive the displaced persons, the foreign ministry said.

It also cited the visit of a high-level delegation from Myanmar to refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar on July 27-28 to convince the displaced people to return as one of the reasons behind Bangladesh agreeing to try to send the refugees back.

“But regrettably Myanmar failed to dispel the trust-deficit between Myanmar government and their displaced people.”

The foreign ministry said Myanmar often tries to give an impression that Bangladesh is not allowing or facilitating the repatriation.

But Bangladesh “maintains its principled position of not preventing anyone, regardless of ethnic and religious identity, who intends to return to Myanmar anytime”, the ministry said.

“The Government of Bangladesh always stands ready to extend all possible cooperation to those who volunteer to return. Sincerity of Bangladesh in facilitating earliest repatriation of Myanmar residents has been unquestionably established through its actions.

“Thousands of both national and international media are monitoring it on a day-to-day basis. Let Myanmar also allow global media and UN agencies, as Bangladesh did, to monitor and report on Myanmar’s readiness in receiving their displaced people, Rohingya.”

Myanmar’s “failure to effectively dismantle” the camps for internally displaced people in Rakhine and resettle the camp-dwellers to the places of their original residence or places of their choice, is a “clear manifestation of lack of will” on the part of Myanmar to repatriate and integrate these persecuted people, the foreign ministry said.

Myanmar also failed to take back the people sheltered at the international boundary or zero line, it said.

“Needless to mention, such initiatives require no involvement of the Government of Bangladesh.

“Accusing Bangladesh of non-cooperation in the repatriation effort by a party who is fully responsible for the protracted crisis is baseless, ill-motivated and totally unacceptable.

“Bangladesh urges the Government of Myanmar to fully concentrate on the implementation of its obligations and commitments necessary for a durable solution of the problem.

“The Government of Myanmar should seriously consider a comprehensive engagement of the international community in creating of an environment conducive for their return as well as in monitoring of repatriation and reintegration process in Myanmar,” read the statement.