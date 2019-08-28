Two die from dengue in Khulna, Mymensingh
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Aug 2019 12:16 PM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2019 12:21 PM BdST
Two more people have died from dengue in Khulna and Mymensingh.
Shahida Begum, 50, passed away at Khulna Medical College Hospital on Wednesday morning while Hafizul Islam, 34, breathed his last in Bhaluka at 3:45am on Wednesday.
KHULNA
Shahida had been suffering from dengue fever for quite some time. She was receiving treatment at home, according to Shailendranath Biswas, resident physician at Khulna Medical College Hospital.
She was brought to the hospital at 7:45pm on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, he said.
She died while undergoing treatment for the mosquito-borne disease at the hospital, added Shailendranath.
MYMENSINGH
Hafizul was diagnosed with dengue a month-and-half back. He underwent treatment for the disease at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. After his condition improved a little, he was taken back home before Eid-ul-Azha.
But his health suddenly deteriorated on Tuesday night. He was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where the doctors advised to take him to Dhaka for treatment.
He died on the way to Dhaka, said his father.
The government has confirmed reports of 52 deaths from dengue this year, but accounts obtained by bdnews24.com of authorities and doctors of different hospitals have put the toll at 186.
