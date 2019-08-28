Home > Bangladesh

Hospitals get fresh scope to recruit manpower

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Aug 2019

The government has once again given a chance to the hospitals to send the details of the posts required by them.

This is part of the ministry’s efforts to resolve the manpower crisis suffered by the hospitals for long.

In a new order on Aug 25, the health and family welfare ministry asked all the hospitals to send the details of the required posts by September 15 in a prescribed format supplied by the ministry.

If they do not send, the ministry will consider that those hospitals do not need new posts, according to the order. bdnews24.com obtained a copy of the order.

Earlier, the ministry issued the order on July 31, giving the hospitals 15 days to send the details of the required posts.

A senior official of the health directorate told bdnews24.com hospitals need posts as most of the hospitals have been expanded in beds with the old organogram.

“But all remained busy with the dengue situation and maybe that’s why, they could not manage time to send the details.”

