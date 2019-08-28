Four suspected militants detained in Dhaka, says RAB
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Aug 2019 12:35 PM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2019 12:43 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested four suspected members of banned militant outfit ‘Allahr Dal’ in Dhaka.
The detainees are Sirajul, Monir, Hafij and Turin. The elite force did not immediately provide details of their identities.
They were arrested around 12:30am on Wednesday upon receiving information from the previously detained members of the group, he told bdnews24.om.
“Two of the arrestees are the top leaders of the banned militant outfit.”
