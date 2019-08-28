Home > Bangladesh

Four suspected militants detained in Dhaka, says RAB

Published: 28 Aug 2019 12:35 PM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2019 12:43 PM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested four suspected members of banned militant outfit ‘Allahr Dal’ in Dhaka.

The detainees are Sirajul, Monir, Hafij and Turin. The elite force did not immediately provide details of their identities.

The drive was carried out in the Dakkhinkhan area on Wednesday, RAB 1 commanding officer Lt Col Md Sarwar-Bin-Kashem said.

They were arrested around 12:30am on Wednesday upon receiving information from the previously detained members of the group, he told bdnews24.om.

“Two of the arrestees are the top leaders of the banned militant outfit.”

