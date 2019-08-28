Four die in road crashes in Dinajpur

Three of them died in a motorbike accident while another in autorickshaw van crash, according to police.

The incidents took place on Dinajpur-Gobindaganj Highway at Phulbari Upazila’s Bajitpur area and the Birganj-Pirganj Road in Birganj Upazila around 10pm on Tuesday, police said.

The victims of the motorbike crash have been identified as Farhad Hossain, 35, Antor, 32 and Ashik, 28.

Police could not identify the victim of autoriskshaw van accident.

“A bus heading to Phulbari crashed into two Dinajpur-bound motorbikes coming from the opposite direction, leaving three riders dead on the spot,” said Fakhrul Hasan, chief of the Phulbari Police Station.

Three others injured in the accident were taken to Phulbari Upazila Health Complex, he said.

In another crash, a man has been injured when an autoriskshaw van overturned on the road after being hit by a vehicle, said Birganj Police OC Shakila Parvin.

The locals took him to Birganj Upazila Health Complex, where the doctors declared him dead, she said.