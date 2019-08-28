Focus on planned development of villages: PM Hasina

“All villages will have to be organised in a planned way, protecting biodiversity and ensuring civic amenities for all, to build a prosperous Bangladesh as dreamt by nation’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” Hasina said in an event at her office in Dhaka on Wednesday.

“Not only Upazilas, civic facilities will have to be ensured in rural areas too as our government aimed to develop villages.”

The prime minister made the remarks during presentation on ‘Land Acquisition and Biodiversity Preservation Plan’ in adjacent areas of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Complex at Tungiparha in Gopalganj.

The presentation, made by LGED Chief Engineer M Khalilur Rahman, was presided over by Hasina herself.

“To ensure food security, the father of the nation had used to make decisions in such a way so that a single piece of farm land would not be harmed.”

The prime minister asked her party people to follow the path shown by Bangabandhu while taking any plan for development in rural areas.

To maintain natural balance while carrying out development works, the prime minister urged them to protect rivers, canals and wetlands, ensuring water drainage system and preserving waterways.

She also inquired about updates of several ongoing projects implemented by the Local Government Engineering Department or LGED in her constituency (Tungiparha-Kotaliparha).

The second phase of ‘Land Acquisition and Biodiversity Preservation Plan’ is being undertaken as part of the ongoing “Important Urban Infrastructure Development Project” involving Tk 34.65 billion. This will be implemented in 281 municipalities across the country from January 2018 and December 2021.

Under the project, development of roads, construction of bridges, culverts and drains, acquisition of land and rehabilitation, preservation of biodiversity, digging canals, reconstruction of river banks, renovation of ponds/lakes/canals, beautification, tree plantation, and other infrastructure development as well as installation of streetlights will be done.