CID chief Shafiqul Islam made new DMP commissioner

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Aug 2019 05:47 PM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2019 05:47 PM BdST

The government has appointed CID chief Shafiqul Islam as the new commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Additional Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun has been appointed as the new chief of the Criminal Investigation Department, the home ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

More to follow

