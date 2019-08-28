CID chief Shafiqul Islam made new DMP commissioner
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Aug 2019 05:47 PM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2019 05:47 PM BdST
The government has appointed CID chief Shafiqul Islam as the new commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Additional Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun has been appointed as the new chief of the Criminal Investigation Department, the home ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
More to follow
