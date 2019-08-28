BIWTC rejects Trust compensation offer, husband sues after Dhaka bus accident

Radhe Deb Chowdhury started the case with Hatirjheel Police Station on Wednesday, OC Md Abdur Rashid told bdnews24.com.

The accused are the owner, driver and the driver’s helper of a bus that got up on a sidewalk at Bangla Motor in Dhaka and mowed Krishna on Tuesday.

Sub-Inspector Dipankar Chandra Das said they could identify the driver as “Morshed”.

Police were trying to arrest the accused, he said.

The charges against them include seriously injuring Krishna by reckless driving, the SI said.

No charges of attempted murder were brought. Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Anisur Rahman told bdnews24.com the charges against the accused in the case were brought as per the plaintiff’s complaint.

“If attempted murder is found in investigation, related sections of the law will be included in the charge-sheet,” he said and added no-one will be spared.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation said it rejected Trust’s offer to give Krishna Tk 200,000 as compensation.

Some representatives of the association of the transport company’s owners came to the BIWTC offices at Bangla Motor, the corporation’s spokesman Nazrul Islam Misha told bdnews24.com.

They spoke to BIWTC Chairman Pranay Kanti Biswas and Krishna’s husband, and offered the money, Misha said.

Krishna, 52, an assistant manager of the corporation, was waiting for transport to return home at Tikatuli on the sidewalk after leaving office on Tuesday when the accident occurred. She is undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation or NITOR now.