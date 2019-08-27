Two die after covered van hits rickshaw in Gazipur

The incident took place on the Chandra-Ashulia Road in front of the Nandan Park in the Kaliakoir Upazila on Tuesday morning, said firefighter Kabirul Alam.

The dead have been identified as Md Nazrul Islam, 40, and Jarjid Hossain, 35. They used to work at a local Walton factory, said the firefighter.

The bodies were sent to the Shalna highway police outpost, according to Inspector Mohammad Mujibur Rahman.