Home > Bangladesh

Two die after covered van hits rickshaw in Gazipur

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Aug 2019 11:36 AM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2019 11:40 AM BdST

Two people have been killed after a covered van crashed into a rickshaw van in Gazipur.

The incident took place on the Chandra-Ashulia Road in front of the Nandan Park in the Kaliakoir Upazila on Tuesday morning, said firefighter Kabirul Alam.

The dead have been identified as Md Nazrul Islam, 40, and Jarjid Hossain, 35. They used to work at a local Walton factory, said the firefighter.

The bodies were sent to the Shalna highway police outpost, according to Inspector Mohammad Mujibur Rahman.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Firm fined for expired livestock drug sale

7 get life term for Pirojpur murder

Patients with mosquito-borne viral dengue fever lying inside mosquito nets at a special ward of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

No proof of 36 deaths from dengue: IEDCR

Samad

War crimes: Samad verdict Tuesday

Ex-DC Kabir faces up to sacking

A total of 335 pilgrims return to Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport in the first batch on Saturday after performing Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Engine hitch delays Biman’s hajj flight

DMP DC Ibrahim suspended

File Photo

3 UPDF activists die in Khagrachhari 'shootout'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.