Tribunal sentences Rajshahi man to death for war crimes
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Aug 2019 12:16 PM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2019 12:41 PM BdST
A war crimes tribunal has sentenced Md Abdus Samad alias Feroz Khan to death for his crimes against humanity, including murder, rape and arson, during the 1971 Liberation War in Rajshahi’s Puthia.
A three-member panel of the International Crimes Tribunal led by Justice Shahinur Islam announced the verdict on Tuesday.
The prosecution has proved all four charges brought against the convict, the court said in its verdict. The convict will have an opportunity to appeal the verdict at the Supreme Court within a month.
So far, the ICT has announced verdicts in 39 cases against 97 people. Of them, 89 people have been convicted while 62 received capital punishment. Six suspects died during trials.
