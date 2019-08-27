Home > Bangladesh

RAB court fines firm, jails six for repacking, selling expired livestock medicine

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Aug 2019 02:38 AM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2019 02:56 AM BdST

A RAB mobile court has sentenced the owner and five others of a livestock healthcare company to two years in jail and fined it Tk 7.5 million for repackaging and selling out of date vaccines and medicines for cattle and poultry.

The Rapid Action Battalion court in a drive led by Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam also seized goods worth Tk 100 million on Advance Animal Science Company Limited warehouse at Fakirapool in Dhaka on Monday.

The jailed people are the company’s owner and Managing Director Manzur Murshid Khan, Executive Director Aminul Haque, Manager Ali Ahmed Khan, Regulator Manager Fazlur Rahman, Store Officer Mahmud Haque Khan and Office Assistant Md Din Islam.

“They have been marketing the [expired] goods after repackaging them for a long time,” Sarwoer told bdnews24.com.

The company was also using fake licence of the Department of Livestock Services besides selling antibiotics without authorisation of the Directorate General of Drug Administration, the magistrate said. 

Manzur Murshid Khan

Speaking to the media during the drive on the company’s headquarters at Lalmatia in the capital, Khan denied the allegations, claiming that they kept the expired products aside for destruction.

When a reporter asked why the company kept in stock the products that expired several years ago, Khan remained silent.

A Bangladesh Agricultural University graduate, Khan established the company around two decades ago. With branch offices in different districts, it markets imported vaccines and medicines for domestic animals and poultries.

The expired products being sold by firm after repacking included medicines that expired in 2012, and medication for human after dog bite, according to Sarwoer.

The drive was ongoing on the company’s headquarters and warehouse on Monday late night.

