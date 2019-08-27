Home > Bangladesh

Mobile court penalises 26 teenagers, young men over crimes

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Aug 2019 11:56 AM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2019 11:56 AM BdST

A mobile court has arrested 26 teenagers and young men from the Dhaka’s Mugda and Manda areas over crimes, including mugging and drug peddling.

Twenty-three of them have been sentenced to a three-month imprisonment.

They were arrested during a raid on Monday evening in the neighbourhoods, said Executive Magistrate Md Akhtaruzzaman of RAB-3.

“They were engaged in drug abuse, mugging, clash, theft and other crimes in the neighbourhoods. They were the members of teenagers’ gangs called ‘Devil’s King,’ ‘Chan-Jadu,’ and ‘Agun,” he told bdnews24.com.

Three of the arrestees were sent to the juvenile correction centre in Gazipur as they are underage. The others were imprisoned for three months.

Most of the young men were detained while they were consuming cannabis, said the executive magistrate.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Firm fined for expired livestock drug sale

7 get life term for Pirojpur murder

Patients with mosquito-borne viral dengue fever lying inside mosquito nets at a special ward of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

No proof of 36 deaths from dengue: IEDCR

Samad

War crimes: Samad verdict Tuesday

Ex-DC Kabir faces up to sacking

A total of 335 pilgrims return to Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport in the first batch on Saturday after performing Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Engine hitch delays Biman’s hajj flight

DMP DC Ibrahim suspended

File Photo

3 UPDF activists die in Khagrachhari 'shootout'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.