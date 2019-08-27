Mobile court penalises 26 teenagers, young men over crimes
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Aug 2019 11:56 AM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2019 11:56 AM BdST
A mobile court has arrested 26 teenagers and young men from the Dhaka’s Mugda and Manda areas over crimes, including mugging and drug peddling.
Twenty-three of them have been sentenced to a three-month imprisonment.
They were arrested during a raid on Monday evening in the neighbourhoods, said Executive Magistrate Md Akhtaruzzaman of RAB-3.
“They were engaged in drug abuse, mugging, clash, theft and other crimes in the neighbourhoods. They were the members of teenagers’ gangs called ‘Devil’s King,’ ‘Chan-Jadu,’ and ‘Agun,” he told bdnews24.com.
Three of the arrestees were sent to the juvenile correction centre in Gazipur as they are underage. The others were imprisoned for three months.
Most of the young men were detained while they were consuming cannabis, said the executive magistrate.
