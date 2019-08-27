Man dies from dengue in Rangpur

Mahtab, 24, breathed his last around 2am on Tuesday, said Assistant Professor Saiduzzaman Ribel of the hospital's medicine department.

Mahtab with dengue fever got admitted to the Rangpur hospital on Aug 18, said Professor Saiduzzaman.

He was transferred to the ICU a day after his admission. As his health improved after treatment, he was again shifted to a ward on Monday morning.

His health condition suddenly deteriorated around 1am, said Saiduzzaman. It was not possible to save him even after treatment.

The government has confirmed reports of 47 deaths from dengue this year, but accounts obtained by bdnews24.com of authorities and doctors of different hospitals have put the toll at 180.