High Court rules on appeal for Tk 10m compensation to Renu’s family

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Aug 2019 05:04 PM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2019 05:04 PM BdST

The High Court has asked the government why the family of Taslima Begum Renu who died in a mob lynching in Dhaka’s Badda in July should not be compensated.

Justice Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Md Ashraful Kamal passed the order on Tuesday after a primary hearing of a writ petition.

The rule also asks the government to explain in four weeks why a directive should not be issued to make a payment of Tk 10 million in compensation to the family of the victim.

The public security division and education secretaries, inspector general of police, DMP commissioner, OC of Badda Police Station, the headmaster and the chairman of the board of directors of the related school are the respondents to the rule.

Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state and lawyer Ishrat Hasan worked for the petitioners.

Taslima Begum Renu’s elder sister Nazmun Nahar Nazma and nephew Syed Nasiruddin Tito filed the writ petition for the compensation, Ishrat told bdnews24.com.

Renu, 42, a mother of two, went to the school to inquire about admission on July 20. Guardians took her to the headmaster’s room for questioning on suspicion that she was an abductor.

Angry locals, who gathered outside on hearing that “a child abductor has been caught”, later snatched her away and lynched her. Police responded immediately but the woman died before they arrived.

