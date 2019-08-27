BIWTC staffer loses leg after bus mounts footpath in Bangla Motor

The victim was identified as Krishna Roy, 52, an assistant manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC).



The bus involved in the accident on Tuesday afternoon has been impounded but the driver managed to escape, said police.



Krishna, a resident of Tikatuli in Old Dhaka, was waiting to take a bus home from work on the footpath east of the main road.



A Shahbagh-bound bus operated by Trust Paribahan then ploughed through the walkway and slammed into Krishna, pinning her underdeath, according to her colleagues.



"A Trust Paribahan mounted the footpath and struck Krishna. Her left leg was badly injured," BIWTC spokesperson Nazrul Islam Misha told bdnews24.com.



Krishna was initially taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital before being sent to National Institute of Traumatology & Orthopaedic Rehabilitation, popularly known as Pongu Hospital. Informed of the matter, BIWTC physicians also rushed to the hospital.



"Krishna Roy's left leg below the knee had to be amputated. She also got two stitches for a wound on her head," said BIWTC's chief physician Khandaker Masum Hassan.



Asked about the matter, Hatirjheel Police OC Abdur said, "A primary probe has revealed that the accident occurred due to a brake failure. The bus has been seized but the driver and his helper fled the scene."



No complaint was filed with the police over the incident as of 8pm Tuesday. "We will take legal measures once we receive a complaint," said the OC.