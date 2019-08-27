BIDA gets Sirazul Islam as new executive chairman
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Aug 2019 03:03 PM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2019 03:03 PM BdST
Ex-secretary Md Sirazul Islam has been appointed as executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority or BIDA, effective from Sep 4.
He is replacing Kazi Aminul Islam—the first executive chairman of BIDA, according to the public administration ministry.
Sirazul Islam is the former secretary of health and family welfare ministry.
The BIDA was created out of a merger between Privatisation Commission and Board of Investment in 2016 to attract the foreign investment.
