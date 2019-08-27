Home > Bangladesh

BIDA gets Sirazul Islam as new executive chairman

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Aug 2019 03:03 PM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2019 03:03 PM BdST

Ex-secretary Md Sirazul Islam has been appointed as executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority or BIDA, effective from Sep 4.

He is replacing Kazi Aminul Islam—the first executive chairman of BIDA, according to the public administration ministry.

Sirazul Islam is the former secretary of health and family welfare ministry.

The BIDA was created out of a merger between Privatisation Commission and Board of Investment in 2016 to attract the foreign investment.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BIDA gets Sirazul Islam as new executive chairman

Man dies from dengue in Rangpur

Rajshahi man sentenced to death for war crimes

Mobile court penalises 26 teens, young men

2 die in Gazipur road crash

Firm fined for expired livestock drug sale

7 get life term for Pirojpur murder

Patients with mosquito-borne viral dengue fever lying inside mosquito nets at a special ward of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

No proof of 36 deaths from dengue: IEDCR

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.