War crimes verdict against Puthia's Samad on Tuesday

Samad has been charged with murder, genocide, looting and arson in the case.

A three-member panel of the International Crimes Tribunal led by Justice Shahinur Islam announced the date for the verdict on Monday.

The tribunal deferred the verdict for further deliberation (CAV) on Jul 8 after hearing the arguments of both sides in the case.

nternational Crimes Tribunal

Prosecutors Rishikesh Saha and Zahid Imam respresented the state while Advocate Abdus Sattar Palowan stood for the defendant.

“We have presented the evidence and witness testimonies of the atrocities including murder and genocide, committed by the Pakistani occupation force along with their aides in this country during the arguments in the case,” Prosecutor Zahid Imam told bdnews24.com.

“The victims as well as 14 eye witnesses from their families have testified. Therefore, we have appealed for the death penalty to be handed out to the accused.”

The Samad's legal counsel Abdus Sattar, however, cast doubt on the credibility of the witnesses in the case, most of whom are members of the Santhal community in Puthia and had a land dispute with the accused’s father.

“They had exchanged land and came to the country in 1964. But after the independence of Bangladesh, the Santhals demanded 50 acres of land back," he said.

"The accused's father was subsequently killed in a clash with the Santhals stemming from the land dispute. Now the witnesses are taking advantage of the incident and making false allegations against the defendant.”

“This is basically a case of conflict over land and an isolated incident. I believe we have been successful in proving that to the court and therefore, appealed for the acquittal of the defendant,” he added.

The trial proceedings of the case began on Sept 9 last year.