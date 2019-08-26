Seven get life term for murder 10 years ago in Pirojpur

District and Sessions Judge Md Abdul Mannan on Monday announced the verdict against them in a related case.

The convicts are Alam Molla 34, Shahadat Hossain 34, Idris Howlader, 39, and Elias, 34, Delwar, 29 and Abdur Rahim, 34, and Md Bachhu Talukdar 34.

They were also fined Tk 10,000 each. If they fail to pay the fine, they will have to spend another year in jail.

Of the seven, Idris Howlader and Bachhu Talukdar remain absconding while the others were in the dock when the judgment was passed.

Forty-eight year old Shah Alam, son of Saijuddin Howlader from Mathbaria Upazila’s Paschim Fuljhuri village, was killed on July 26, 2009, according to the case dossier.

Shah Alam rushed to the scene on hearing news that a robbery was taking place in a house of the village. The robbers injured him with sharp weapons. He died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal, said Khan Md Alauddin, the plaintiff's lawyer.

Alam's brother, Akramul Islam, filed the murder case accusing unidentified people. Police formally charged eight people in court following an investigation.

The court convicted seven and Mustafa, one of the accused, was not tried as he died, said the lawyer.