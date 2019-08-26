HC orders report by Nov on measures taken to curb mob lynching

The home secretary and the inspector general of police have been asked to submit the reports separately to the court by Nov 28.

The court also issued a rule asking the government to explain in four weeks why its failure to protect Taslima Begum Renu and others who were killed in recent lynchings should not be deemed as illegal.

A bench of Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Md Ashraful Kamal passed the orders and issued the rule on Monday following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Ishrat Hasan.

The home, law and education secretaries, and IGP, DMP commissioner and acting OC of Badda Police Station are the respondents to the rule.

Bangladesh witnessed rising incidents of lynching recent times on rumours about child abduction.

Several people suspected of being 'child lifters' had been lynched throughout the country of late.

The 42-year-old Renu, who was among more than 50 people killed in these incidents, were beaten to death in the Dhaka’s Badda on July 20 while visiting a local school to inquire about admission of her children.

“According to Article 12 of the constitution, the state or government has failed to protect the citizens. A citizen's right to live has been undermined. On this ground we filed the writ. The court has given interim orders along with the rules,” lawyer Ishrat told bdnews24.com.

The petition also sought court orders that an officer not below the rank of superintendent of police be assigned in every district to prevent mob lynching.