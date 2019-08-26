Former Jamalpur DC Kabir faces possible sacking over scandal
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Aug 2019 09:36 PM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2019 09:36 PM BdST
Former Jamalpur deputy commissioner Ahmed Kabir may lose his job if allegations against him of getting intimate with a female staffer at his office are proved in a government investigation.
Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam spoke to the media about the possible actions against Kabir on Monday.
“We’ve started the process. There will be punishment,” he said and added the cabinet did not discuss the issue.
The five-strong committee formed by the Cabinet Division to investigate lurid videos purportedly of Kabir with the staffer will consider the case “objectively and impartially”, Shafiul said.
The government has kept a technology expert to check if the videos were manipulated, he pointed out.
“Legal action will be taken if he is found guilty,” the secretary said.
Asked what the action will be, he referred to the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, and said: “It may be dismissal or removal from the job, or demotion. It will be a heavy punishment.”
Besides launching the investigation, the government on Sunday made Kabir an officer on special duty or OSD and transferred him from Jamalpur as the DC to the public administration ministry.
