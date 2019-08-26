Fire destroys bamboo house at Korean EPZ
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Aug 2019 12:54 PM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2019 12:54 PM BdST
A fire has destroyed a bamboo bungalow at the Korean Export Processing Zone or EPZ, in Chattogram.
The flames broke out in the eye-catching cabin, built to beautify the Korean EPZ, around 11pm on Sunday, according to the fire service.
An electrical short circuit sparked the fire, Anwar Fire Station Official Dulal Kumar Mitra told bdnews24.com.
There were no reports of casualties while the extent of damage caused by the fire could not be determined immediately.
KEPZ authorities could not be reached for comments.
