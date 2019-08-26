Home > Bangladesh

Fire destroys bamboo house at Korean EPZ

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Aug 2019 12:54 PM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2019 12:54 PM BdST

A fire has destroyed a bamboo bungalow at the Korean Export Processing Zone or EPZ, in Chattogram. 

The flames broke out in the eye-catching cabin, built to beautify the Korean EPZ, around 11pm on Sunday, according to the fire service.

An electrical short circuit sparked the fire, Anwar Fire Station Official Dulal Kumar Mitra told bdnews24.com.

Four units of the fire service’s Anwara and Lamar Bazar stations arrived on the spot at 12:45am and doused the flames.

There were no reports of casualties while the extent of damage caused by the fire could not be determined immediately.

KEPZ authorities could not be reached for comments.

