Engine trouble n Biman’s hajj flight leaves some pilgrims stranded in Saudi airport

“The technical glitch in an engine of Boeing 777-300ER aircraft caused the problem,” Tahera Khandakar, a spokeswoman for the airlines, told the bdnews24.com.

She could not exactly say how many pilgrims had to face the misery and when they could return.

A total of 335 pilgrims return to Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport in the first batch on Saturday after performing Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Biman has regretted the incident and requested the relatives of the affected pilgrims not to worry as they planned to bring them back by making alternative arrangements.

Return flights started on Aug 27 and it will end on Sep 15.

A total of 34,992 pilgrims have returned in 96 flights from Saudi Arabia since Aug 24, according to the hajj office. Of the flights, Bangladesh Biman Airlines operated 41 and Saudi Arabian Airlines 55.

This year, Biman used four Boeing 777-300ER aircraft each with the capacity to fly 419 passengers for the pilgrimage to the kingdom.

Ghazi Mahmud Iqbal, chief engineer of Biman, could not be reached for comment.