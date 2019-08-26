Engine trouble n Biman’s hajj flight leaves some pilgrims stranded in Saudi airport
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Aug 2019 08:59 PM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2019 08:59 PM BdST
A hajj flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines has developed engine troubles at a Saudi airport and the resultant delay has left some pilgrims stranded.
“The technical glitch in an engine of Boeing 777-300ER aircraft caused the problem,” Tahera Khandakar, a spokeswoman for the airlines, told the bdnews24.com.
She could not exactly say how many pilgrims had to face the misery and when they could return.
A total of 335 pilgrims return to Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport in the first batch on Saturday after performing Hajj in Saudi Arabia.
Return flights started on Aug 27 and it will end on Sep 15.
A total of 34,992 pilgrims have returned in 96 flights from Saudi Arabia since Aug 24, according to the hajj office. Of the flights, Bangladesh Biman Airlines operated 41 and Saudi Arabian Airlines 55.
This year, Biman used four Boeing 777-300ER aircraft each with the capacity to fly 419 passengers for the pilgrimage to the kingdom.
Ghazi Mahmud Iqbal, chief engineer of Biman, could not be reached for comment.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- DNCC Mayor Atiqul frustrated by citizens littering cleaned spaces with trash
- Rohingya suspect in murder of Teknaf Jubo League leader dies in police ‘shootout’
- Three UPDG activists die in Khagrachhari 'shootout' with army
- War crimes verdict against Puthia's Samad on Tuesday
- Fire destroys bamboo house at Korean EPZ
- Call for end to persecution as Rohingya refugees demand justice on ‘black day’
- It’s Myanmar’s failure: Bangladesh on Rohingya unwillingness to return
- Migrant workers should not be cheated, says Hasina
- Replace word 'Kumari' with 'unmarried' in marriage certificate: HC
- Top court turns down review plea of BNP's Moudud, graft trial to continue
Most Read
- Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir made OSD over lurid video, facing investigation
- ‘Joy Bangla’ is everyone’s slogan, Salman F Rahman says
- Why only me? BNP MP Rumeen asks as her land application goes viral
- Govt moves to punish Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir after lurid videos go viral
- Call for end to persecution as Rohingya refugees demand justice on ‘black day’
- Why US companies can’t leave China as ordered by Trump
- Trump caught off guard as Iran's Zarif lands in G7 summit town
- Popular actor Khalilur Rahman Babar dies at 68
- Replace word 'Kumari' with 'unmarried' in marriage certificate: HC
- Three UPDG activists die in Khagrachhari 'shootout' with army