US to stand beside Bangladesh in Rohingya repatriation efforts, says Ambassador Miller

He made the remarks while distributing relief supplies among the flood victims at Ashtamir Char, Kurigram district on Saturday.

“The United States and other countries in the UN will do whatever is needed to ensure the safe and dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas,” he said.

“Bangladesh has shown immense kindness in providing shelter to the Rohingyas which demands applause. The US government will always extend its help to Bangladesh to resolve the Rohingya issue.”

Miller also announced the contribution of $100,000 from the US government to help the Bangladesh government in its endeavour to combat the flood situation in the region. The contribution, implemented through CARE Bangladesh, will provide assistance

to over 4,900 people from more than 1,200 households.

The ambassador also met with local government officials and residents to learn more about the flood situation and explore ways in which the US can complement the Bangladesh government's relief efforts.

He visited Natarkandi High School to distribute cash grants, household items, and hygiene supplies and information for women and adolescent girls.

He also distributed Tk 5,500 in financial assistance to 10 families having members with special needs.

The relief programme is being held in Ashtamir Char and Ramna Union in Chilmari Upazila and Panchgachhi Union in Sadar Upazila.