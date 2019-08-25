US to stand beside Bangladesh in Rohingya repatriation efforts, says Ambassador Miller
Kurigram Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Aug 2019 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2019 12:26 PM BdST
The United States will stand beside Bangladesh in its efforts to repatriate the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar, US Ambassador Earl Robert Miller has said.
He made the remarks while distributing relief supplies among the flood victims at Ashtamir Char, Kurigram district on Saturday.
“The United States and other countries in the UN will do whatever is needed to ensure the safe and dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas,” he said.
“Bangladesh has shown immense kindness in providing shelter to the Rohingyas which demands applause. The US government will always extend its help to Bangladesh to resolve the Rohingya issue.”
to over 4,900 people from more than 1,200 households.
The ambassador also met with local government officials and residents to learn more about the flood situation and explore ways in which the US can complement the Bangladesh government's relief efforts.
He visited Natarkandi High School to distribute cash grants, household items, and hygiene supplies and information for women and adolescent girls.
He also distributed Tk 5,500 in financial assistance to 10 families having members with special needs.
The relief programme is being held in Ashtamir Char and Ramna Union in Chilmari Upazila and Panchgachhi Union in Sadar Upazila.
