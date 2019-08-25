Top court turns down review plea of BNP's Moudud, graft trial to continue
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Aug 2019 02:39 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2019 02:56 PM BdST
The top court has turned down BNP leader Moudud Ahmed's plea to review a High Court order that paved the way for continuing the trial proceedings of a corruption case against him.
The case filed by the ACC charged the BNP standing committee member with illegally amassing wealth and concealing information from the authorities.
Moudud had unsuccessfully appealed to the High Court and later, the Appellate Division for a stay on the trial proceedings.
He subsequently filed a review petition against the ruling but on Sunday, a six-member bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain rejected the application.
The top court's decision has removed all legal barriers to the trial proceedings at the lower court, ACC lawyer Khurshid told bdnews24.com.
ACC Deputy Director Shariful Hoque Siddiqui started the case against Moudud when the country was under the state of emergency in 2007.
The ACC alleged that Moudud amassed wealth worth over Tk 73.8 million through illegal means and concealed information about wealth worth over Tk 44 million from the commission.
