Migrant workers should not be cheated, says Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Aug 2019 05:16 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2019 05:28 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the authorities to monitor the migration process to ensure that Bangladeshi workers are not exploited when they move abroad.
“We should ensure that people are not cheated. Wherever our citizens go for work, we should monitor the process properly,” she said.
Hasina made the call at a meeting of the National Steering Committee on Migration on Sunday.
She highlighted the contribution of the expatriate workers to the national economy in the form of remittances. “It is natural for people to want to go abroad. But we should ensure that they don't lose everything when they choose to work abroad. They are our people. It is our duty to look after them.”
More than 10 million Bangladeshi nationals live in different countries around the globe and their remittances make up 12 percent of the country's GDP.
The prime minister pointed to irregularities such as middlemen ensnaring people to grab large sums of money from them with the promise of securing a better livelihood overseas.
“Some middlemen roam around the rural areas and trap people with the lure of working abroad. Then they do not keep contact with them. When the families press them to know about the migrant, they ask for money again,” she said.
“Many of our women go abroad for work without any proper training before leaving the country. Therefore, they fail to perform well. Also, they are tortured at their workplace,” said Sheikh Hasina.
The prime minister highlighted the government’s initiatives to curb the irregularities.
“We have introduced the smart card and telephone services, especially for women to report irregularities. We are keeping track of them. The government has established 5,275 digital centres for those willing to migrate abroad for work. They can register in the centres and go abroad,” she said.
Despite all these measures taken by the government, many Bangladeshis “fall prey to middlemen and suffer”, Hasina said. She recalled the recent incident of Bangladeshis dying in the boat capsize at the Mediterranean Sea.
The prime minister stressed the need for creating awareness among people on the issue, so that people are not deceived when moving abroad.
“We should make them understand not to opt for going abroad through illegal avenues,” she said.
She also highlighted the need for enhancing the skill of the youth in the country. “We have a large active young generation in our country. They are a resource for us. We have to increase their skills through training.”
“We won’t send only labourers anymore but try to export skilled manpower. Both the person and the country will benefit from it.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Migrant workers should not be cheated, says Hasina
- Replace word 'Kumari' with 'unmarried' in marriage certificate: HC
- Top court turns down review plea of BNP's Moudud, graft trial to continue
- Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir made OSD over lurid video
- ACC questions Mahi B Chowdhury over money laundering charges
- US to stand beside Bangladesh in Rohingya repatriation efforts, says Ambassador Miller
- ‘Joy Bangla’ is everyone’s slogan, Salman F Rahman says
- Govt moves to punish Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir after lurid videos go viral
- Bangladesh must find a new way to deal with Rohingya crisis: Experts
- Dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours drop to 1,179, lowest in a month
Most Read
- Govt moves to punish Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir after lurid videos go viral
- Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir made OSD over lurid video
- ‘Joy Bangla’ is everyone’s slogan, Salman F Rahman says
- Military tribunal judges used to read death penalties pre-signed by Zia: Researcher
- Replace word 'Kumari' with 'unmarried' in marriage certificate: HC
- Squabbles erupt as G7 leaders open summit in French resort
- UK's Boris Johnson puts his feet up in Macron's palace
- 8 killed, 20 injured as bus falls off bridge in Faridpur
- Bangladeshi hosts in Cox's Bazar running out of patience with Rohingya refugees
- Bangladesh must find a new way to deal with Rohingya crisis: Experts