‘Joy Bangla’ is everyone’s slogan, Salman F Rahman says

The prime minister’s adviser for private sector development and investment also asked that all the political parties use Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s image in their posters because the Father of the Nation does not belong to any particular group.

The former FBCCI president made the suggestions at a discussion of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Dhaka on Saturday marking the National Mourning Day of Aug 15.

Salman agreed when another former FBCCI chief, AK Azad, proposed propagating the idea that Bangabandhu is for all as the Father of the Nation.

“If Bangabandhu belongs to all 160 million people of the country, all the political parties must print his image in their posters,” the prime minister’s adviser said.

“And ‘Joy Bangla’ was not a slogan of any particular party. It was the national slogan during the country’s war of independence. This slogan inspired the people to independence. So it’s not a party slogan.

“I think even all the public servants should use this slogan,” he added.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, among others, attended the programme chaired by FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim.

The Sheikh Hasina administration has achieved “tremendous success” because it is following the path shown by Bangabandhu for economic development, the minister said.

The world lauds Bangladesh now for people-centric development, he said.

Bangabandhu wanted to lift the people over the poverty line with schemes like different forms of allowances, Momen said.

“He sought industrialisation along with food security," he said.

FBCCI President Fahim said Bangabandhu’s farsightedness earned the country independence and Bangladesh would have seen success much earlier had he and most members of his family not been killed in the Aug 15, 1975 massacre.

Former FBCCI presidents MA Kashem, Mahbubur Rahman, Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, and Mir Nasir Hossain also joined the discussion.

The foreign minister inaugurated a photo exhibition on Bangabandhu’s life and works after the discussion. A Milad Mahfil was also held.