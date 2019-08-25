Home > Bangladesh

Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir made OSD over lurid video

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

The government has taken steps against Jamalpur Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Kabir by removing him from active duty amid allegations of his physical intimacy with a woman in his office.

Kabir has been transferred to the Ministry of Public Administration as an ‘officer on special duty’ after videos of intimacy between the woman staffer and the DC became viral on social media.

