Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir made OSD over lurid video
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Aug 2019 01:52 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2019 01:52 PM BdST
The government has taken steps against Jamalpur Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Kabir by removing him from active duty amid allegations of his physical intimacy with a woman in his office.
Kabir has been transferred to the Ministry of Public Administration as an ‘officer on special duty’ after videos of intimacy between the woman staffer and the DC became viral on social media.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Top court turns down review plea of BNP's Moudud, graft trial to continue
- Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir made OSD over lurid video
- ACC questions Mahi B Chowdhury over money laundering charges
- US to stand beside Bangladesh in Rohingya repatriation efforts, says Ambassador Miller
- ‘Joy Bangla’ is everyone’s slogan, Salman F Rahman says
- Govt moves to punish Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir after lurid videos go viral
- Bangladesh must find a new way to deal with Rohingya crisis: Experts
- Dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours drop to 1,179, lowest in a month
- Military tribunal judges used to read death penalties pre-signed by Zia: Researcher
- Nation bids final farewell to Prof Mozzaffar at Central Shaheed Minar
Most Read
- Govt moves to punish Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir after lurid videos go viral
- Military tribunal judges used to read death penalties pre-signed by Zia: Researcher
- Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir made OSD over lurid video
- 8 killed, 20 injured as bus falls off bridge in Faridpur
- ‘Joy Bangla’ is everyone’s slogan, Salman F Rahman says
- Amazon rainforest fires: Here’s what’s really happening
- Bangladeshi hosts in Cox's Bazar running out of patience with Rohingya refugees
- Former Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley passes away at 66
- Squabbles erupt as G7 leaders open summit in French resort
- UK's Boris Johnson puts his feet up in Macron's palace