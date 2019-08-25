ACC questions Mahi B Chowdhury over money laundering charges
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Aug 2019 01:04 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2019 01:04 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has quizzed Bikalpadhara Bangladesh Joint Secretary General Mahi B Chowdhury over allegations of money laundering.
Deputy Director Jalal Uddin Ahmed began questioning Mahi at the graft watchdog's headquarters in Segunbagicha around 10:30am on Sunday, said ACC spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.
Ashfa Haque, the wife of Mahi, did not appear at the ACC office despite facing the same charges.
The couple was asked to appear before the commission’s headquarters on Aug 7 in two separate notices issued on Aug 4.
Director Jalal Uddin started investigating the allegations against the couple in June.
Mahi, the MP from Munshiganj-1, has not issued any statement on the issue.
