ACC questions Mahi B Chowdhury over money laundering charges

Deputy Director Jalal Uddin Ahmed began questioning Mahi at the graft watchdog's headquarters in Segunbagicha around 10:30am on Sunday, said ACC spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.

Ashfa Haque, the wife of Mahi, did not appear at the ACC office despite facing the same charges.

The couple was asked to appear before the commission’s headquarters on Aug 7 in two separate notices issued on Aug 4.

However, they appealed to the commission on Aug 7 seeking more time to collect necessary documents to address the allegations. In this regard, a letter was issued again asking them to appear before the commission on Aug 25.

Director Jalal Uddin started investigating the allegations against the couple in June.

Mahi, the MP from Munshiganj-1, has not issued any statement on the issue.