Home > Bangladesh

ACC questions Mahi B Chowdhury over money laundering charges

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Aug 2019 01:04 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2019 01:04 PM BdST

The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has quizzed Bikalpadhara Bangladesh Joint Secretary General Mahi B Chowdhury over allegations of money laundering.

Deputy Director Jalal Uddin Ahmed began questioning Mahi at the graft watchdog's headquarters in Segunbagicha around 10:30am on Sunday, said ACC spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.

Ashfa Haque, the wife of Mahi, did not appear at the ACC office despite facing the same charges.

The couple was asked to appear before the commission’s headquarters on Aug 7 in two separate notices issued on Aug 4.

However, they appealed to the commission on Aug 7 seeking more time to collect necessary documents to address the allegations. In this regard, a letter was issued again asking them to appear before the commission on Aug 25.

Director Jalal Uddin started investigating the allegations against the couple in June.

Mahi, the MP from Munshiganj-1, has not issued any statement on the issue.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

‘Joy Bangla’ is everyone’s slogan: Salman Rahman

Deal with Rohingya crisis differently: Experts

Lowest number of dengue patients in a month

Nation pays tribute to Prof Mozzaffar

Six die in Faridpur road crash

Infant dies of dengue in Mymensingh

First funeral prayer for Prof Mozzaffar held

Two Rohingya suspects die in Teknaf ‘shootout’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.