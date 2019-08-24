Two Rohingya suspects in murder of Teknaf Jubo League leader die in police ‘shootout’
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Aug 2019 01:32 PM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2019 01:32 PM BdST
Two men from the Rohingya community with alleged links to the murder of Omar Faruk, a local leader of the ruling Awami League’s youth front Jubo League, have been killed in a so-called shootout with police in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf.
The suspects, identified as Mohammed Shah and Mohammed Shukkur, were residents of Jadimura Rohingya Camp in Teknaf’s Hnila Union. They had crossed the border into Bangladesh from the Akyab district in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.
“Police launched a rive on information that a few suspects in Faruk murder case had been spotted in Hnila Union’s Jadimura area. The suspects opened fire when the police arrived on the scene,” said Teknaf Police OC Pradip Kumar Das.
“Police retaliated and when the gunfight ended, two men were found lying on the ground with bullet-wounds. They were rushed to a hospital where the doctor on duty pronounced them dead.”
Police recovered two guns, nine bullets and 12 bullet shells from the scene, said the OC.
Three policemen were also wounded in the incident, he added.
On Thursday, Omar Faruk, the president of Hnila Union Ward-9 wing of Jubo League, was picked up from his home and shot dead by ‘Rohingya assailants’ in the Jadimura area under Teknaf’s Hnila Union.
“Mohammed Shah and Mohammed Shukkur were members of a criminal gang. They are linked to the killing of Jubo League leader Omar as well as being accused in other cases,” said OC Pradip.
The bodies have been sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy.
