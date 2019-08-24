Home > Bangladesh

8 killed, 20 injured as bus falls off bridge in Faridpur

  Faridpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Aug 2019 04:01 PM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2019 06:04 PM BdST

At least eight people have been killed and 20 others injured after a bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a ditch in Faridpur.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Faridpur Highway in Dhuldi around 2:30pm on Saturday, said Kotwali Police OC FM Nasim.

The casualties could not be identified immediately but the authorities expected the death toll to rise.

“A bus operated by Comfort Line transport group was travelling to Gopalganj’s Patkati from Dhaka when it swerved out of control and slammed into the railing of a bridge before falling into the ditch below,” said OC Nasim.

Six people were killed instantly, he added.

The injured were rescued and taken to Faridpur Medical College Hospital where two more passengers died. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Infant dies of dengue in Mymensingh

First funeral prayer for Prof Mozzaffar held

Two Rohingya suspects die in Teknaf ‘shootout’

Bus helper dies in Thakurgaon crash

Chuadanga man lynched by mob

Robbery suspect dies in Sylhet 'shootout'

Patience running thin in Cox’s Bazar

Canadian court verdict on Noor Chowdhury expected in Nov

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.