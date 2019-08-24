8 killed, 20 injured as bus falls off bridge in Faridpur
Faridpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Aug 2019 04:01 PM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2019 06:04 PM BdST
At least eight people have been killed and 20 others injured after a bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a ditch in Faridpur.
The accident took place on the Dhaka-Faridpur Highway in Dhuldi around 2:30pm on Saturday, said Kotwali Police OC FM Nasim.
The casualties could not be identified immediately but the authorities expected the death toll to rise.
“A bus operated by Comfort Line transport group was travelling to Gopalganj’s Patkati from Dhaka when it swerved out of control and slammed into the railing of a bridge before falling into the ditch below,” said OC Nasim.
Six people were killed instantly, he added.
The injured were rescued and taken to Faridpur Medical College Hospital where two more passengers died.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Infant dies of dengue fever in Mymensingh
- First funeral prayer for Prof Mozzaffar held at parliament building
- Two Rohingya suspects in murder of Teknaf Jubo League leader die in police ‘shootout’
- Helper killed, nine injured as bus crashes into tree in Thakurgaon
- Robbery suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Sylhet
- Chuadanga man lynched by angry mob for stabbing a person to death
- Bangladeshi hosts in Cox's Bazar running out of patience with Rohingya refugees
- LGRD Minister Tazul receives honour for efforts to combat dengue amid concerns
- Shaktiman murder suspect dies in Rangamati ‘shootout’ with army
- Bangladesh expects Canadian court verdict on Bangabandhu killer Noor Chowdhury in November
Most Read
- NAP chief Prof Mozzaffar Ahmad, who advised wartime government in exile, dies at 97
- Bangladeshi hosts in Cox's Bazar running out of patience with Rohingya refugees
- Bangladesh expects Canadian court verdict on Bangabandhu killer Noor Chowdhury in November
- UN report on sexual violence against Rohingya not suitable for polite society: Myanmar
- This US warship threatens Iran (from 600 miles away)
- LGRD Minister Tazul receives honour for efforts to combat dengue amid concerns
- 12 shops in Dhaka’s Gulshan fined Tk 6.6 million for selling illegal products
- Murder of local Jubo League leader sparks protests, vandalism of Rohingya camp in Teknaf
- Shaktiman murder suspect dies in Rangamati ‘shootout’ with army
- 90pc dengue patients returned home from hospitals after recovery