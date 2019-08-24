8 killed, 20 injured as bus falls off bridge in Faridpur

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Faridpur Highway in Dhuldi around 2:30pm on Saturday, said Kotwali Police OC FM Nasim.

The casualties could not be identified immediately but the authorities expected the death toll to rise.

“A bus operated by Comfort Line transport group was travelling to Gopalganj’s Patkati from Dhaka when it swerved out of control and slammed into the railing of a bridge before falling into the ditch below,” said OC Nasim.

Six people were killed instantly, he added.

The injured were rescued and taken to Faridpur Medical College Hospital where two more passengers died.