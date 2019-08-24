Robbery suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Sylhet
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Aug 2019 12:27 PM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2019 12:27 PM BdST
A man with ties to crimes has been killed in a so-called shootout with police in Sylhet's Zakiganj Upazila.
The dead man, identified as Abdus Shahid, 23, was a suspected member of a robbery gang, implicated in six robbery and arms-related cases with the police across Sylhet, according to law enforcement officials.
The incident took place in the upazila's Maricha area in the early hours of Saturday, said Zakiganj Police OC Mir Md Abdul Naser.
"Informed of an attempted robbery at the residence of expatriate Abdul Karim in Maricha late at night, police went to the scene and a gunfight with the robbers ensued. One of the robbers were shot in the incident while the other eight or nine gang members fled."
Three policemen were also wounded in the shootout, added the OC.
