Infant dies of dengue fever in Mymensingh

  Mymensingh Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Aug 2019 03:07 PM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2019 03:07 PM BdST

A five-month old baby has died of dengue fever in Mymensingh amid a massive outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease across Bangladesh.

The infant, Zarif Hossain, passed away during treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) early on Saturday morning, said the hospital's Deputy Director Dr Laxmi Narayan Majumder.

Zarif was the son of Arif Hossain, a resident of Mymensingh city's Shikarikanda area.

He was taken to a hospital in Gazipur where he tested positive for dengue a few days ago. Zarif underwent treatment at the Gazipur hospital before being admitted to MMCH around 5am on Saturday when his condition worsened.

"Zarif died after all his organs stopped functioning," said Dr Laxmi Narayan.

Five people have died while undergoing treatment for dengue at the hospital so far, he added.

