Home > Bangladesh

Helper killed, nine injured as bus crashes into tree in Thakurgaon

  Thakurgaon Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Aug 2019 12:49 PM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2019 12:49 PM BdST

A man has been killed and nine others injured when a bus slammed into a roadside tree in Thakurgaon.

The victim was identified as Yusuf Ali, 45, who was working as the assistant to the driver of the accident-ridden Taj Paribahan bus.

The incident occured on the Dhaka-Thakurgaon Highway near Jagannath Union's B Akhra Government Primary School around 4.45 am on Saturday, said Thakurgaon Sadar Police Sub-Inspector Ahmadullah Hoque Prodhan.

The bus was heading to Thakurgaon from Dhaka at night when the vehicle veered out of control and crashed into a tree, said SI Ahmadullah, citing eyewitnesses.

Informed of the incident, police and fire service personnel rushed to the scene and rescued 10 injured people.

They were rushed to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital where Yusuf died during treatment.

Prabash Kumar Rai, the hospital's caretaker, confirmed Yusuf's death and said one of the nine victims had been sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital after her condition deteriorated. The others remain in treatment at Thakurgaon.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Chuadanga man lynched by mob

Patience running thin in Cox’s Bazar

Canadian court verdict on Noor Chowdhury expected in Nov

Shaktiman murder suspect dies in Rangamati ‘shootout’

A timeline of the Rohingya crisis

Murder of Teknaf Jubo League leader sparks protests

File Photo

Myanmar must be 'accommodative' to Rohingyas: FM

Focus on welfare: Hamid

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.