Dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours drop to 1,179, lowest in a month 

The hospitals in the Dhaka admitted 570 patients with dengue fever while the number outside the capital was 609 in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

As many as 6,289 were still being treated for the mosquito-borne viral fever in the hospitals as the total number of dengue patients hospitalised so far this year has reached 62,217.

After the ongoing outbreak started in early June, Bangladesh recorded highest 2,428 patients hospitalised with dengue on Aug 7 as the number of patients in the first week of the month broke the record of July when the hospitals took in 16,253 dengue patients.

The situation continued for another week with the daily rate of hospitalised dengue patients topping 2,000.

It dropped during Eid-ul-Azha holidays, with 1,201 a day after the festival, but rose again and continued to be over 1,500, except one day when the number was 1,460.

The hospitals across Bangladesh admitted total 1,446 dengue patients between 8am on Thursday and 8am on Friday, according to the directorate’s Health Emergency Operations Centre and Control Room.

The number was 1,597 in the previous 24 hours.

The government has confirmed reports of 47 deaths from dengue this year, but accounts obtained by bdnews24.com of authorities and doctors of different hospitals have put the toll at 178.