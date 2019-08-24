Chuadanga man lynched by angry mob for stabbing a person to death
Chuadanga Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Aug 2019 10:47 AM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2019 10:49 AM BdST
A man has been lynched by an angry mob for allegedly stabbing another person to death in Chuadanga’s Amirpur village.
Akbar Ali, 35, fatally wounded a man named Hasan Ali with a knife after he was caught attempting to rape a schoolgirl, according to the police. Villagers subsequently beat Akbar to death.
The incident occurred at Hasan’s home in the early hours of Saturday.
The assailant, hailing from Damurhuda Upazila’s Madona village, lived in a rented house in Hasan’s neighbourhood.
“Akbar was caught trying to rape Hasan’s niece late at night. When he was confronted by the residents, he lashed out and stabbed Hasan Ali and his father Hamidul Islam,” said Chuadanga Sadar Police OC Abu Jihad Mohammad Fakhrul Alam Khan.
Akbar died of the lynching shortly after Hasan succumbed to his wounds, he added.
Informed of the incident, police went to the scene and recovered the bodies before sending them to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital’s morgue.
The injured Hamidul was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for treatment.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Chuadanga man lynched by angry mob for stabbing a person to death
- Bangladeshi hosts in Cox's Bazar running out of patience with Rohingya refugees
- LGRD Minister Tazul receives honour for efforts to combat dengue amid concerns
- Shaktiman murder suspect dies in Rangamati ‘shootout’ with army
- Bangladesh expects Canadian court verdict on Bangabandhu killer Noor Chowdhury in November
- Murder of local Jubo League leader sparks protests, vandalism of Rohingya camp in Teknaf
- Four die, more than 100 hurt in thunderstorm in Poland's Tatra mountains
- TIMELINE: Two years on, a look at the Rohingya crisis
- Religious festivals should focus on people's welfare, says President Hamid
- Myanmar must be ‘accommodative’ to convince Rohingyas go back, says Bangladesh FM
Most Read
- NAP chief Prof Mozzaffar Ahmad, who advised wartime government in exile, dies at 97
- 12 shops in Dhaka’s Gulshan fined Tk 6.6 million for selling illegal products
- Jubo League leader shot dead in Teknaf
- Bangladesh expects Canadian court verdict on Bangabandhu killer Noor Chowdhury in November
- Bangladeshi hosts in Cox's Bazar running out of patience with Rohingya refugees
- India increases restrictions in Kashmir ahead of separatist call for protests
- UN report on sexual violence against Rohingya not suitable for polite society: Myanmar
- As Amazon burns, Brazil's Bolsonaro tells rest of world not to interfere
- Myanmar must be ‘accommodative’ to convince Rohingyas to go back, says Bangladesh FM
- LGRD Minister Tazul receives honour for efforts to combat dengue amid concerns