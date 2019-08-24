Chuadanga man lynched by angry mob for stabbing a person to death

Akbar Ali, 35, fatally wounded a man named Hasan Ali with a knife after he was caught attempting to rape a schoolgirl, according to the police. Villagers subsequently beat Akbar to death.

The incident occurred at Hasan’s home in the early hours of Saturday.

The assailant, hailing from Damurhuda Upazila’s Madona village, lived in a rented house in Hasan’s neighbourhood.

“Akbar was caught trying to rape Hasan’s niece late at night. When he was confronted by the residents, he lashed out and stabbed Hasan Ali and his father Hamidul Islam,” said Chuadanga Sadar Police OC Abu Jihad Mohammad Fakhrul Alam Khan.

Akbar died of the lynching shortly after Hasan succumbed to his wounds, he added.

Informed of the incident, police went to the scene and recovered the bodies before sending them to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital’s morgue.

The injured Hamidul was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for treatment.